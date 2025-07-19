Ceasefire in Sweida: A Step Towards Peace Amidst Regional Tensions

Tensions have eased in the southern Syrian city of Sweida as government forces deployed after a ceasefire was declared amid factional fighting. The violence, primarily between Bedouin and Druze factions, led to hundreds of casualties before intervention.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa credited Arab and American mediation for the temporary calm, while condemning recent Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in southern Syria and Damascus. The airstrikes were ostensibly to protect the Druze minority, many of whom reside within Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

A widespread ceasefire was announced, aiming to halt hostilities immediately. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack highlighted the role of Turkey, Jordan, and other neighbors in supporting the ceasefire efforts, advocating for unity among Syria's diverse ethnic groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)