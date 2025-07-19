Left Menu

Ceasefire in Sweida: A Step Towards Peace Amidst Regional Tensions

Syria's security forces deployed in the city of Sweida amid a ceasefire following intense clashes. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa acknowledged the role of Arab and American mediation in easing tensions. The situation arose from sectarian conflict, with external factors like Israeli airstrikes complicating the scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:45 IST
Ceasefire in Sweida: A Step Towards Peace Amidst Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions have eased in the southern Syrian city of Sweida as government forces deployed after a ceasefire was declared amid factional fighting. The violence, primarily between Bedouin and Druze factions, led to hundreds of casualties before intervention.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa credited Arab and American mediation for the temporary calm, while condemning recent Israeli airstrikes targeting areas in southern Syria and Damascus. The airstrikes were ostensibly to protect the Druze minority, many of whom reside within Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

A widespread ceasefire was announced, aiming to halt hostilities immediately. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack highlighted the role of Turkey, Jordan, and other neighbors in supporting the ceasefire efforts, advocating for unity among Syria's diverse ethnic groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025