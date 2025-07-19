Breakthrough in Congo-Rwanda Conflict: Ceasefire Agreement Unveiled

In a significant development, Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels signed a declaration of principles in Qatar on Saturday, aiming to halt decades of conflict in eastern Congo. This crucial agreement outlines a commitment to a permanent ceasefire, with a comprehensive peace agreement slated for signing within a month.

Scheduled for finalization by August 18, the anticipated peace deal will align with a previous agreement facilitated by the US in June. The declaration marks the first direct commitment from both parties since rebels captured key cities in eastern Congo, further complicating the humanitarian crisis faced by millions of displaced individuals.

With specific terms of the final agreement yet unclear, pivotal issues remain unresolved, including the potential withdrawal of rebels and Rwandan-backed troops. Analysts note that any concessions reliant on tactical maneuvers could complicate the fragile peace process between the two nations.