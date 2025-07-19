Left Menu

Breakthrough in Congo-Rwanda Conflict: Ceasefire Agreement Unveiled

Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels have signed a declaration of principles in Qatar to end decades of conflict in eastern Congo. The agreement commits to a permanent ceasefire and a peace deal by August 18, addressing major issues such as the withdrawal of rebels and the cessation of Rwandan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:48 IST
Breakthrough in Congo-Rwanda Conflict: Ceasefire Agreement Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a significant development, Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels signed a declaration of principles in Qatar on Saturday, aiming to halt decades of conflict in eastern Congo. This crucial agreement outlines a commitment to a permanent ceasefire, with a comprehensive peace agreement slated for signing within a month.

Scheduled for finalization by August 18, the anticipated peace deal will align with a previous agreement facilitated by the US in June. The declaration marks the first direct commitment from both parties since rebels captured key cities in eastern Congo, further complicating the humanitarian crisis faced by millions of displaced individuals.

With specific terms of the final agreement yet unclear, pivotal issues remain unresolved, including the potential withdrawal of rebels and Rwandan-backed troops. Analysts note that any concessions reliant on tactical maneuvers could complicate the fragile peace process between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025