Tensions Flare in Syria's Sweida as Ceasefire Wavers

Syria's Islamist-led government has mobilized security forces in Sweida following intense sectarian violence. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa encouraged a fragile ceasefire mediated by external forces. The conflict, involving Druze factions, government forces, and Israeli airstrikes, poses significant challenges to Sharaa's government.

Updated: 19-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's Islamist-led government has deployed security forces in the largely Druze city of Sweida amid ongoing violent clashes. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa called for all parties to adhere to a fragile ceasefire mediated by international forces, while condemning Israeli airstrikes on Syrian positions.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, sporadic gunfire persisted in Sweida, highlighting the volatile situation. Media verified footage showed armed government forces patrolling streets clouded by smoke, signaling ongoing tension despite calls for peace.

The unrest in Sweida underscores a critical test for Syria's new leadership following the ousting of President Assad. The conflict has seen multiple actors, including Druze groups and Israeli military actions, challenging the stability of Sharaa's administration in the wider geopolitical landscape.



