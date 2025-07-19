Tensions Flare in Syria's Sweida as Ceasefire Wavers

Syria's Islamist-led government has deployed security forces in the largely Druze city of Sweida amid ongoing violent clashes. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa called for all parties to adhere to a fragile ceasefire mediated by international forces, while condemning Israeli airstrikes on Syrian positions.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, sporadic gunfire persisted in Sweida, highlighting the volatile situation. Media verified footage showed armed government forces patrolling streets clouded by smoke, signaling ongoing tension despite calls for peace.

The unrest in Sweida underscores a critical test for Syria's new leadership following the ousting of President Assad. The conflict has seen multiple actors, including Druze groups and Israeli military actions, challenging the stability of Sharaa's administration in the wider geopolitical landscape.

