Unveiling the Dark Secrets of Dharmasthala: A Call for NIA Probe
Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an NIA investigation into reported disappearances and unnatural deaths in Dharmasthala, Karnataka. Allegations include over 500 bodies secretly buried. Despite public outcry, local authorities have not established a Special Investigation Team.
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has called on Home Minister Amit Shah to launch a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into alarming reports of disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults in the pilgrimage town of Dharmasthala, Karnataka.
The concerns stem from a testimony by a former temple sanitation worker, now under witness protection, who alleged the disposal of over 500 bodies between 1995 and 2014, many of whom were victims of sexual assault. Despite mass protests, the state government has yet to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the jurisdictional police are conducting a preliminary inquiry. He emphasized that a decision on a detailed probe would be made if necessary, questioning the immediate need for an SIT while an initial investigation is in process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
