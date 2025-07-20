Tragic End: Kidnapped Agra Boy's Body Found in Rajasthan

The tragic case of an eight-year-old Agra boy's disappearance took a grim turn as his body was found in Mania village, Rajasthan.

The young boy, Abhay, had been kidnapped outside his home on April 30, leading to a desperate ransom demand of Rs 80 lakh for his release.

Efforts led by Assistant Commissioner Amardeep Lal suggest that a resolution to this harrowing case may be imminent, as police close in on significant leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)