Security Forces Crack Down on Militants in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have arrested four militants from different banned outfits in the Imphal East and West districts. Among those apprehended were members from UPPK, KCP (PWG), PREPAK, and the People's Liberation Army. A significant arms cache was also seized during the operation.

Updated: 20-07-2025 09:31 IST
Security Forces Crack Down on Militants in Manipur
In a recent crackdown, security forces in Manipur have arrested four militants associated with banned groups. The operations took place in Imphal East and West districts, as confirmed by police officials on Sunday.

Among the arrested was a member of the UPPK identified as Yumnam Prem Meitei, apprehended on Saturday. Another member belonging to KCP (PWG), named Nanaoh, was arrested on Friday and had a history of extortion activities.

The crackdown also led to the seizure of various weapons in Lamzang village, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the region.

