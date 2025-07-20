Station Master's Dark Deception: Murder Mystery Unraveled
Rahul Singh, a station master in Assam, was arrested after his wife's murder. Posing as a security guard in Guwahati, he was apprehended weeks after Anjali Singh was found dead. Accusations of abuse emerged from an audio clip. Singh awaits trial as investigations continue.
Rahul Singh, a station master in Assam, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of his wife, Anjali Singh. Posing as a private security guard in Guwahati, Singh had evaded capture for over two weeks.
The arrest followed a police investigation assisted by the Northeast Frontier Railway, Forensic Department, and CID. Singh is accused of fatally stabbing his wife on July 2, while their children witnessed the crime.
An audio message from the victim surfaced, revealing claims of mental and physical abuse by her husband and mother-in-law. Singh has been remanded in police custody as the case unfolds.
