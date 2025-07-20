Left Menu

Delhi High Court Welcomes Six New Judges

Six new judges will be sworn in at the Delhi High Court, bringing its total strength to 40. This event marks a significant reshuffle, impacting the high court's collegium, with the newly appointed judges being transferred from various high courts across India.

On Monday, six judges will officially join the ranks of the Delhi High Court, increasing its current strength to 40. This induction follows a formal oath-taking ceremony administered by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

The newly appointed judges, who bring with them diverse experiences from various high courts, are Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga, and Om Prakash Shukla. Their arrival will necessitate a reconstitution of the high court's collegium, previously influenced by the recent elevation of Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

The Central government announced the transfer of these judges based on recommendations from the Supreme Court's collegium. This reshuffle aims to address the current vacancies within the Delhi High Court, which has a sanctioned strength of 60.

