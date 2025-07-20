Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Bila Hora, a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The information, reported by the RIA news agency citing the Russian defense ministry, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:57 IST
Russian Forces Seize Strategic Village in Eastern Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, Russian forces have captured the village of Bila Hora in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report from the state-run RIA news agency. The agency cited information from the Russian defense ministry regarding the strategic takeover.

As the conflict continues in the region, this latest move represents a notable shift in control. However, it is important to note that Reuters has been unable to verify the details of the battlefield report independently.

This development comes amidst ongoing tensions and hostilities, underscoring the volatile situation in the Donetsk area of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025