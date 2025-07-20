In a significant development, Russian forces have captured the village of Bila Hora in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to a report from the state-run RIA news agency. The agency cited information from the Russian defense ministry regarding the strategic takeover.

As the conflict continues in the region, this latest move represents a notable shift in control. However, it is important to note that Reuters has been unable to verify the details of the battlefield report independently.

This development comes amidst ongoing tensions and hostilities, underscoring the volatile situation in the Donetsk area of Ukraine.

