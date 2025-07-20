Left Menu

Parliament Pushes Ahead with Impeachment Motion Against Justice Varma

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that over 100 MPs have signed a notice to initiate an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma for corruption. The motion, likely to be presented in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session, has gained cross-party support in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:42 IST
Justice Yashwant Varma
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has confirmed that more than 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) have signed a notice to initiate a motion for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, a critical threshold for such proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju relayed the information following an all-party meeting, stating that coordination with the Business Advisory Committee will determine the timing of the motion's tabling. Signatures are required from at least 100 MPs in the Lower House for the process to move forward.

The motion comes after allegations of corruption tied to Justice Varma, involving the discovery of burnt currency at his residence. The government aims to address these concerns during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with major political factions backing the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

