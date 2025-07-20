NDRF's Cadaver Dogs: Sniffing Out Closure Amidst Chaos

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is set to introduce its first group of cadaver dogs, trained to locate human remains in disaster zones. These dogs, primarily from the Belgian Malinois and Labrador breeds, have undergone rigorous training at NDRF bases in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In a significant shift from its traditional focus on saving lives, the NDRF is now recognizing the importance of recovering deceased bodies to provide closure for affected families. The training involves a special scent imported from abroad, mimicking the odor of dead bodies, which poses a unique challenge due to the unavailability of real human remains for training.

These dogs are expected to complete their training soon and will be stationed with specific NDRF battalions across India. Their effectiveness, yet to be fully assessed, is influenced by factors such as weather and environmental conditions. Cadaver dogs previously deployed by Kerala Police have shown varied levels of success in similar operations.

