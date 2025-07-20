Left Menu

NDRF's Cadaver Dogs: Sniffing Out Closure Amidst Chaos

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in India is training its first team of cadaver dogs to locate deceased bodies in disaster zones. These specially trained dogs, mainly Belgian Malinois and Labradors, will assist in operations where recovery of human remains is essential for providing closure to families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:52 IST
NDRF's Cadaver Dogs: Sniffing Out Closure Amidst Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is set to introduce its first group of cadaver dogs, trained to locate human remains in disaster zones. These dogs, primarily from the Belgian Malinois and Labrador breeds, have undergone rigorous training at NDRF bases in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In a significant shift from its traditional focus on saving lives, the NDRF is now recognizing the importance of recovering deceased bodies to provide closure for affected families. The training involves a special scent imported from abroad, mimicking the odor of dead bodies, which poses a unique challenge due to the unavailability of real human remains for training.

These dogs are expected to complete their training soon and will be stationed with specific NDRF battalions across India. Their effectiveness, yet to be fully assessed, is influenced by factors such as weather and environmental conditions. Cadaver dogs previously deployed by Kerala Police have shown varied levels of success in similar operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025