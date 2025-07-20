Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles International Cheating Syndicate

Delhi Police have arrested a group of six, including two Nigerians, involved in a lottery and prize scheme scam targeting Indian citizens. Operating for years, the group led victims to transfer money to fraudulent accounts. Police seized cash, mobile phones, and documents, unveiling an extensive criminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:41 IST
In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, Delhi Police have arrested six individuals, including two Nigerians, suspected of running a transnational cheating syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region. The group was involved in defrauding Indian citizens with fake lottery and prize schemes, according to police reports on Sunday.

The suspected criminals were operating a sophisticated system, luring unsuspecting victims to transfer funds to accounts for non-existent rewards. This far-reaching operation was unmasked after an intelligence tip-off led police to apprehend Shahid Raza in Delhi. Further investigation connected him to a network of local and foreign nationals.

The subsequent arrests included the capture of two Nigerians, Shedrack Onainor and Sunday John alias Liberty, who were allegedly the masterminds behind the schemes. The syndicate, active for several years, utilized fake documents and bank accounts to deceive victims. Authorities recovered substantial evidence, leading to further investigations.

