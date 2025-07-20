Left Menu

Crackdown on Notorious Job Scam Network in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has registered three separate cases against fraudsters accused of duping several job seekers of nearly Rs 1.50 crore. The police have lodged FIRs against Ajay Kumar, Jameel Anjum, and two others for exploitation and deception concerning fake government job promises.

Updated: 20-07-2025 17:47 IST
The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has initiated three separate cases targeting fraudsters who have allegedly scammed job seekers out of Rs 1.50 crore, a senior official disclosed.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that the FIRs were drafted based on distinct complaints.

One of the main accused, Ajay Kumar from Sungli village, is said to have defrauded six victims of Rs 1.06 crore, pretending to be a Secretariat official to gain their trust. Further charges have been filed against Jameel Anjum, a suspended government teacher already in jail, for duping victims of Rs 39 lakhs under false job promises. A third case involves Iftikhar Ali and Nazir Ali, who were accused by Mohd Taki from a neighboring village.

