Central Government Mobilizes Multi-Sectoral Team for Disaster Assessment in Himachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for the creation of a multi-sectoral team to assess the escalating natural disasters impacting Himachal Pradesh. This initiative responds to the heightened instances of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides that have led to loss of lives, infrastructural damage, and environmental harm.

During a recent meeting, chaired by Shah, the central government recognized the urgent need for action. An official release highlighted the government's swift response, including deploying a multi-sectoral central team with experts from prominent institutions such as the National Disaster Management Authority and Indian Institutes of Technology, tasked with evaluating the current situation in the state.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government allocated an outlay of Rs 2006.40 crore for recovery efforts in affected areas. Additionally, significant funds were released to Himachal Pradesh from the State Disaster Response Fund for immediate relief efforts. The deployment of National Disaster Response Force, Army, and Air Force teams further emphasizes the central government's commitment to supporting disaster-struck areas.