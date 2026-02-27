Left Menu

Amit Shah's Odisha Visit: Key Inaugurations and Strategic Preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Odisha on March 5-6. His itinerary includes attending a CISF event in Cuttack, laying foundations for forensic universities, and inaugurating several projects. Extensive preparations and security arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:36 IST
Amit Shah's Odisha Visit: Key Inaugurations and Strategic Preparations
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha starting March 5, marking a significant itinerary that includes government programs and inauguration ceremonies.

Upon arrival in Bhubaneswar, Shah will partake in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foundation day event at Mundali, Cuttack. Key engagements include laying the foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratory's Bhubaneswar campus. Additionally, he will virtually open the NFSU Transit Campus.

The visit will culminate on March 6 with the inauguration of an exhibition on new criminal laws in the state's capital. Chief Secretary Anu Garg emphasized the need for seamless execution of the arrangements, from route repairs to security protocols. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma and Director General of Police YB Khurania, are mobilized to ensure thorough preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

Truth Prevails: Kejriwal and Sisodia Acquitted in Liquor Scam Case

 India
2
South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Markets

South Korea Eases Restrictions: Google Maps Set to Navigate Assaulted Market...

 Global
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Ranji Trophy Journey and Auqib Nabi's Rise

 India
4
Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

Apple Growers Rally Against US Import Duty Concessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026