Amit Shah's Odisha Visit: Key Inaugurations and Strategic Preparations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha starting March 5, marking a significant itinerary that includes government programs and inauguration ceremonies.

Upon arrival in Bhubaneswar, Shah will partake in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foundation day event at Mundali, Cuttack. Key engagements include laying the foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University and Central Forensic Science Laboratory's Bhubaneswar campus. Additionally, he will virtually open the NFSU Transit Campus.

The visit will culminate on March 6 with the inauguration of an exhibition on new criminal laws in the state's capital. Chief Secretary Anu Garg emphasized the need for seamless execution of the arrangements, from route repairs to security protocols. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma and Director General of Police YB Khurania, are mobilized to ensure thorough preparation.

