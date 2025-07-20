Operation Sindoor: Parliament Debates Spark Government-Opposition Dynamics

The Indian government's willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament is a significant development amid opposition calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter. As the Monsoon session begins, the government expressed openness to engage in debates on topics including Operation Sindoor, the US President's ceasefire claims, and electoral revisions in Bihar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to present a detailed statement on Operation Sindoor, highlighting the government's foreign outreach and military capabilities. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may also articulate the government's stance in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the importance of cooperation between opposition parties and the government to ensure a productive session.

Various opposition leaders have raised concerns about national security, including the Pahalgam attack and SIR in Bihar, seeking the Prime Minister's input. Additionally, discussions on foreign policy and defense budget allocation were demanded, underscoring the need for improved government-opposition dynamics in addressing critical national issues.