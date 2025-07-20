Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

The Delhi Police arrested Satender Pratap Singh, a receiver and supplier of stolen mobile phones. The arrest led to the recovery of 42 smartphones and linked him to numerous theft cases. Singh operated a smuggling network, sending stolen phones to Nepal. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:23 IST
Mastermind Behind Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have nabbed an alleged mastermind behind an extensive stolen mobile phone racket, identifying him as Satender Pratap Singh, 47, from Mehrauli. Arrested in Karol Bagh, his capture led to 42 smartphones being seized, solving four phone theft cases in the city.

Singh, who had a prior record of at least 10 criminal activities including theft, snatching, and robbery, was allegedly planning to ship the stolen phones to Nepal. His shop was raided following a tip-off, revealing a stash of stolen iPhones and Android models.

Operating as a key link between local thieves and the international grey market, Singh reportedly built a network while in Tihar Jail. Investigations continue as police have linked Singh to over 300 stolen phones previously smuggled to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025