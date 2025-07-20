Mastermind Behind Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

The Delhi Police have nabbed an alleged mastermind behind an extensive stolen mobile phone racket, identifying him as Satender Pratap Singh, 47, from Mehrauli. Arrested in Karol Bagh, his capture led to 42 smartphones being seized, solving four phone theft cases in the city.

Singh, who had a prior record of at least 10 criminal activities including theft, snatching, and robbery, was allegedly planning to ship the stolen phones to Nepal. His shop was raided following a tip-off, revealing a stash of stolen iPhones and Android models.

Operating as a key link between local thieves and the international grey market, Singh reportedly built a network while in Tihar Jail. Investigations continue as police have linked Singh to over 300 stolen phones previously smuggled to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)