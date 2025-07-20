Left Menu

Deadly Instagram Chats: Uncovering a Sinister Plot

A chilling murder plot involving Instagram messages between a woman and her lover led to the death of her husband, Karan, in Delhi's Dwarka. The woman allegedly used disappearing messages to conceal her plans. Both accused have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:38 IST
Deadly Instagram Chats: Uncovering a Sinister Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, police have unveiled over 90 incriminating Instagram messages that reveal a sinister murder plot orchestrated by Sushmita and her lover, Rahul, in Delhi's Dwarka. The chilling plan culminated in the death of Sushmita's husband, Karan, after he was drugged and electrocuted.

Authorities suspect Sushmita used Instagram's disappearing messages feature to hide her communications from family members. The investigation was triggered when Karan's brother, Kunal Dev, discovered the incriminating chats and contacted the police. Kunal accused Rahul of deliberately administering electric shocks to kill Karan.

Arrests have been made, and both suspects are facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. The police continue to investigate, with forensic reports pending. This case raises critical concerns about the misuse of social media platforms for planning criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025