Deadly Instagram Chats: Uncovering a Sinister Plot
A chilling murder plot involving Instagram messages between a woman and her lover led to the death of her husband, Karan, in Delhi's Dwarka. The woman allegedly used disappearing messages to conceal her plans. Both accused have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, police have unveiled over 90 incriminating Instagram messages that reveal a sinister murder plot orchestrated by Sushmita and her lover, Rahul, in Delhi's Dwarka. The chilling plan culminated in the death of Sushmita's husband, Karan, after he was drugged and electrocuted.
Authorities suspect Sushmita used Instagram's disappearing messages feature to hide her communications from family members. The investigation was triggered when Karan's brother, Kunal Dev, discovered the incriminating chats and contacted the police. Kunal accused Rahul of deliberately administering electric shocks to kill Karan.
Arrests have been made, and both suspects are facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. The police continue to investigate, with forensic reports pending. This case raises critical concerns about the misuse of social media platforms for planning criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi will bow to Trump: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM as deal deadline approaches
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi over US Trade Deal Timelines
Piyush Goyal Rebuts Rahul Gandhi: India's Resilient Trade Stance Explained
KL Rahul Joins Sunil Gavaskar in Elite Test Club with Birmingham Brilliance
Rahul Gandhi's Image on Sanitary Pads: Congress Sparks Debate with Welfare Initiative