Deadly Instagram Chats: Uncovering a Sinister Plot

In a shocking turn of events, police have unveiled over 90 incriminating Instagram messages that reveal a sinister murder plot orchestrated by Sushmita and her lover, Rahul, in Delhi's Dwarka. The chilling plan culminated in the death of Sushmita's husband, Karan, after he was drugged and electrocuted.

Authorities suspect Sushmita used Instagram's disappearing messages feature to hide her communications from family members. The investigation was triggered when Karan's brother, Kunal Dev, discovered the incriminating chats and contacted the police. Kunal accused Rahul of deliberately administering electric shocks to kill Karan.

Arrests have been made, and both suspects are facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. The police continue to investigate, with forensic reports pending. This case raises critical concerns about the misuse of social media platforms for planning criminal activities.

