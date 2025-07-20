Left Menu

Congo and Rwanda Ink Peace Deal Amid Tensions Over Rich Minerals

Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels have signed a declaration to cease hostilities in eastern Congo. The deal, facilitated by Qatar, aims at addressing deep-rooted conflict causes but faces disagreement over key terms. The conflict is tied to tragic historical events and control over valuable mineral resources.

Congo and rebels backed by Rwanda have signed a declaration aimed at establishing a permanent ceasefire in eastern Congo. The document, a significant step toward peace, was facilitated by the African Union and Qatar, and is seen as a crucial milestone in addressing the longstanding ethnic tensions and mineral disputes in the region.

The recent agreement sets the stage for comprehensive peace, although interpretations of the declaration's terms differ between parties. While Congo insists on the unconditional withdrawal of rebels from seized territories, the M23 rebels dispute this, declaring their ongoing presence in strategic areas like Goma.

This treaty acts as the first direct commitment since the rebels' significant advances in early 2023. Alongside international efforts, including US-brokered peace talks, there is a concerted push to resolve a conflict deeply rooted in the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide and driven by the region's untapped mineral wealth.

