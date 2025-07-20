Tragic Drowning of Sisters in Ajmer Pond

Tragedy struck in Rajasthan's Ajmer district when two young sisters drowned in a pond on Sunday afternoon. The incident unfolded near Sendriya village as the sisters, Hina, 13, and Achuki, 9, ventured to a forested area to graze goats.

According to Adarsh Nagar SHO Chhotelal Meena, the unfortunate event transpired while the sisters were playing near the water. One sister accidentally slipped into the pond, and the other lost her life attempting a rescue. Villagers and nearby herders witnessed the distressing scene and immediately notified the authorities.

A team dispatched from Adarsh Nagar police station arrived swiftly at the location. With assistance from local residents, they successfully retrieved the bodies from the pond. The sisters were transported to JLN Hospital, where they were tragically declared dead on arrival. Their bodies are now held in the hospital mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)