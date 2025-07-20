Left Menu

Tragic Drowning of Sisters in Ajmer Pond

In Rajasthan's Ajmer district, two young sisters drowned in a pond while grazing goats. The tragic incident occurred in the forested area near Sendriya village, with one sister slipping into the water and the other drowning during rescue efforts. Local authorities quickly responded to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:03 IST
Tragedy struck in Rajasthan's Ajmer district when two young sisters drowned in a pond on Sunday afternoon. The incident unfolded near Sendriya village as the sisters, Hina, 13, and Achuki, 9, ventured to a forested area to graze goats.

According to Adarsh Nagar SHO Chhotelal Meena, the unfortunate event transpired while the sisters were playing near the water. One sister accidentally slipped into the pond, and the other lost her life attempting a rescue. Villagers and nearby herders witnessed the distressing scene and immediately notified the authorities.

A team dispatched from Adarsh Nagar police station arrived swiftly at the location. With assistance from local residents, they successfully retrieved the bodies from the pond. The sisters were transported to JLN Hospital, where they were tragically declared dead on arrival. Their bodies are now held in the hospital mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

