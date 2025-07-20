Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Tragic Death of Student at Training Institute

A case of suspected suicide involving a 25-year-old student has led to an investigation against two individuals for potential foul play. The police suspect the woman was murdered, with evidence indicating foul play. The case sheds light on a prior relationship and financial exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are probing the perplexing case of a 25-year-old student's death at a teacher training institute, initially deemed a suicide. However, emerging evidence suggests possible foul play, leading investigators to suspect murder.

On Wednesday, the student was found hanging in the District Education and Training Institute building, prompting her brother to file a complaint. Subsequently, police registered a case against Pawan Sharma, Bittu Sharma, and others for abetment to suicide and other charges.

Police sources reveal the victim had a tumultuous relationship with Pawan, who exploited her financially and got engaged to another woman, leaving the victim devastated. The investigation continues as authorities unravel the complexities surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

