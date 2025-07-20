Left Menu

Allegations of Kickbacks in Andhra Pradesh's Alleged Liquor Scam

A 305-page chargesheet filed by the Andhra Pradesh police implicates former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, receiving Rs 50-60 crore monthly kickbacks. The investigation accuses YSRCP leaders of policy manipulation, coercion, and financial misdeeds for electoral gains. The case is yet to be fully acknowledged by the court.

The Andhra Pradesh police have filed a 305-page chargesheet alleging a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam implicating former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a recipient of substantial kickbacks, averaging Rs 50-60 crore monthly. However, Reddy has yet to be officially named as an accused in the case.

Despite voluminous evidence presented by investigators, the court has yet to take cognizance of these charges. The chargesheet accuses YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders of financial misconduct, policy manipulation, and exerting undue influence over excise policy to achieve personal and electoral gains.

Further exacerbating the situation, the Enforcement Directorate has already initiated a money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with connections surfacing in Dubai, Africa, and various offshore shell companies, amplifying the international dimensions of this alleged conspiracy.

