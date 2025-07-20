Life Sentences Delivered in High-Profile 2016 Murder Case

In a landmark ruling, a local court has handed life sentences to three individuals involved in the high-profile murder case of 2016. Among those sentenced is former army havildar, Satendra Pal Singh. Their crime left Rajpal Gangwar, a relative of ex-minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, dead.

Convicted alongside Singh were his brother, Ravindra Pal Singh, and brother-in-law, Manjeet Singh. The verdict, delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabrez Ahmed, has been applauded by the prosecution, which argued for severe sentences.

The crime unfolded during Holi 2016, leading to a tragic altercation over a parked vehicle, culminating in deadly violence. The judgement reaffirms the justice system's commitment to uphold the law, a sentiment echoed by the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)