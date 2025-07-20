Left Menu

Life Sentences Delivered in High-Profile 2016 Murder Case

Three individuals, including a former army havildar, were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2016 murder of Rajpal Gangwar, a relative of ex-minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar. The crime occurred during Holi celebrations in Shastrinagar. A total fine of Rs 6.90 lakh was also imposed on the convicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:33 IST
Life Sentences Delivered in High-Profile 2016 Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a local court has handed life sentences to three individuals involved in the high-profile murder case of 2016. Among those sentenced is former army havildar, Satendra Pal Singh. Their crime left Rajpal Gangwar, a relative of ex-minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, dead.

Convicted alongside Singh were his brother, Ravindra Pal Singh, and brother-in-law, Manjeet Singh. The verdict, delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tabrez Ahmed, has been applauded by the prosecution, which argued for severe sentences.

The crime unfolded during Holi 2016, leading to a tragic altercation over a parked vehicle, culminating in deadly violence. The judgement reaffirms the justice system's commitment to uphold the law, a sentiment echoed by the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025