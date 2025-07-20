Dharmasthala Mystery: Unveiling Truth Behind Allegations

In a significant development, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, a prominent religious institution in Karnataka, has announced its support for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into serious allegations of crimes against women and multiple unidentified burials in the area.

The case, filed by the Dharmasthala police station, has sparked widespread concern across India. To address public unrest and demand for transparency, the Karnataka government has entrusted the investigation to an SIT composed of senior IPS officers.

K Parshwanath Jain, the spokesperson for Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, expressed the community's hope for a thorough and unbiased investigation to uncover the truth, distancing itself from any involvement in the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)