Dharmasthala Mystery: Unveiling Truth Behind Allegations
Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, a religious institution in Karnataka, has backed the SIT investigation into allegations of crimes against women and unidentified burials. The police-registered case has caused nationwide uproar. Dharmasthala urges a comprehensive investigation, while distancing itself from the controversy, expressing confidence in due process.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, a prominent religious institution in Karnataka, has announced its support for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into serious allegations of crimes against women and multiple unidentified burials in the area.
The case, filed by the Dharmasthala police station, has sparked widespread concern across India. To address public unrest and demand for transparency, the Karnataka government has entrusted the investigation to an SIT composed of senior IPS officers.
K Parshwanath Jain, the spokesperson for Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, expressed the community's hope for a thorough and unbiased investigation to uncover the truth, distancing itself from any involvement in the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharmasthala
- investigation
- Karnataka
- SIT
- crime
- women
- burial
- religious
- institution
- controversy
ALSO READ
England edge India by five runs in thriller to keep women’s T20I series alive
Emirati Women's Day 2025: Celebrating 50 Years of Empowerment
Diksha Dagar: Navigating the Greens at KPMG Women’s Irish Open
Sri Lanka's Major Crackdown on Crime: Over 300 Arrested in Colombo Sweep
Crime Foiled: Police Nab Four with Arms in Jharkhand