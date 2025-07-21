Left Menu

Bridging Borders: South Korea's Tourism Proposal for North

South Korea is exploring ways to enhance relations with North Korea, including the possibility of individual tours to the North. This proposal comes amid tensions and aims to facilitate dialogue. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has taken steps like halting anti-North propaganda to improve relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:40 IST
South Korea is actively considering new strategies to mend its strained relations with North Korea. According to a spokesperson from the Unification Ministry, discussions are underway to potentially allow individual tours to the North, a step that appears not to contravene international sanctions.

The tourism sector is one of the few funding avenues for North Korea that remains unaffected by UN sanctions tied to their nuclear and weapons endeavors. President Lee Jae Myung has taken proactive measures to foster better relations, including silencing border loudspeakers and ending leaflet campaigns by anti-North activists.

North Korea's recent efforts to boost tourism include a new resort in Wonsan, though it's not yet open to foreign visitors. As South Korea revisits the idea of cross-border tourism, officials highlight the need for North Korea to first open its doors to greater international interaction.

