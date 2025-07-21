Left Menu

US House Labels The Resistance Front as Global Terror Threat

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs supports the designation of The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a global terrorist group following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The committee, led by Brian Mast, emphasizes that terrorism must be met with justice, not leniency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has affirmed the labeling of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a global terrorist organization. This comes in response to the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians lost their lives, prompting the committee's insistence that justice will prevail for such acts.

Committee Chairman Brian Mast echoed former President Trump's stance, underscoring the necessity of designating TRF as a foreign terrorist organization. The committee dismissed the notion of using softer language, such as "militants," for acts of terror, emphasizing that such atrocities require an unequivocal response.

The decision, welcomed by Indian officials, is seen as a strong boost to India-US counter-terrorism efforts. Announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, this move aligns with Washington's commitment to fighting terrorism and reinforcing global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

