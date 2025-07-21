Bombay High Court Acquits 12 in 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court has overturned the convictions of 12 individuals implicated in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, ruling that the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence. This landmark decision comes nearly 19 years after the tragic attack on Mumbai's Western Railway network, which claimed over 180 lives and caused numerous injuries.

A special bench led by Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak noted significant evidential gaps that rendered the prosecution's case unproven. The court has, therefore, annulled the death sentences of five individuals and the life sentences of seven others, ordering their immediate release unless implicated in other cases.

This judgment corrects a 2015 special court verdict that resulted in severe penalties for the accused. Following this new ruling, the acquitted individuals expressed gratitude towards their attorneys during a video conference from various detention facilities across Maharashtra.