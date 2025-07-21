Left Menu

Justice Ashutosh Kumar Takes Oath as Gauhati High Court Chief Justice

Justice Ashutosh Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administering the oath. Previously serving in the Patna and Delhi High Courts, Justice Kumar's ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar officially assumed the role of Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Monday. The oath of office was administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya during a formal ceremony.

Prior to his new appointment, Justice Kumar contributed his judicial expertise at the Patna High Court and the Delhi High Court. His extensive experience is anticipated to benefit his new position significantly.

Among the attendees of the event was Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who extended his best wishes to Justice Kumar for a successful tenure via a social media post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

