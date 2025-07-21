Court Clash: Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Dispute Hearing Postponed

A civil court in Chandausi has postponed the hearing in the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple dispute to August 5. The delay results from a strike by the local bar association. Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh was to hear the case, which the Muslim side had unsuccessfully challenged for maintainability.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court upheld an order allowing a court-monitored survey of the disputed site, dismissing a stay. Advocate Shri Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, confirmed the hearing's rescheduling due to a condolence meeting and strike. The state government submitted an affidavit in court today.

The dispute began on November 19 last year, with Hindu petitioners alleging the mosque was constructed over a temple. A survey ordered led to unrest in Sambhal, causing four deaths and police injuries. FIRs were filed against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, the mosque committee head, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)