Left Menu

Court Clash: Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Dispute Hearing Postponed

The ongoing Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple dispute in Chandausi faces another delay as the civil court adjourns its hearing to August 5 due to a bar association strike. Previously, the Allahabad High Court had endorsed a court-monitored survey of the site amid claims of a mosque over a temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:22 IST
Court Clash: Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple Dispute Hearing Postponed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A civil court in Chandausi has postponed the hearing in the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Temple dispute to August 5. The delay results from a strike by the local bar association. Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh was to hear the case, which the Muslim side had unsuccessfully challenged for maintainability.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court upheld an order allowing a court-monitored survey of the disputed site, dismissing a stay. Advocate Shri Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, confirmed the hearing's rescheduling due to a condolence meeting and strike. The state government submitted an affidavit in court today.

The dispute began on November 19 last year, with Hindu petitioners alleging the mosque was constructed over a temple. A survey ordered led to unrest in Sambhal, causing four deaths and police injuries. FIRs were filed against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, the mosque committee head, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025