Escalation in the Red Sea: Israel's Strategic Strikes

Israeli forces have intensified their military operations, launching strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah port. This development was confirmed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who emphasized the army's determination to dismantle any terrorist infrastructure attempting to re-establish in the region.

The escalation follows the onset of Israel's conflict with Hamas in October 2023. In an act of solidarity with the Palestinians, the Iran-supported Houthi group has repeatedly attacked vessels in the Red Sea. Israel's response has been swift, targeting the Houthis who control key regions, including the strategic Hodeidah port.

Defense Minister Katz warned that the Houthis would face severe consequences for their aggressive actions, equating the situation in Yemen with that of Tehran. He affirmed Israel's commitment to protecting its national security by forcefully countering the Houthis' missile launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)