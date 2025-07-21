Odisha School Scandal: Teachers Detained Over Harassment Allegations

In a serious development in Balasore district of Odisha, two teachers from a state-run high school, including the headmaster, were detained for alleged sexual harassment of a Class-9 student.

Police officers from Raibania station acted swiftly post-midnight Sunday, apprehending the accused following a complaint filed by the victim's family on Saturday.

As per the complaint, the student was repeatedly molested by the school's mathematics teacher, and despite informing the headmaster, no measures were taken. Inspector-in-charge Lopamudra Panda confirmed the detentions and stated that investigations are ongoing.

