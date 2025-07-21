Left Menu

Odisha School Scandal: Teachers Detained Over Harassment Allegations

In Odisha's Balasore district, two teachers, including a high school headmaster, face detention over allegations of sexually harassing a Class-9 student. The incident came to light after the student's family filed a complaint. Authorities are investigating the charges, with the accused currently being questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious development in Balasore district of Odisha, two teachers from a state-run high school, including the headmaster, were detained for alleged sexual harassment of a Class-9 student.

Police officers from Raibania station acted swiftly post-midnight Sunday, apprehending the accused following a complaint filed by the victim's family on Saturday.

As per the complaint, the student was repeatedly molested by the school's mathematics teacher, and despite informing the headmaster, no measures were taken. Inspector-in-charge Lopamudra Panda confirmed the detentions and stated that investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

