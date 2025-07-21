Left Menu

Judicial Decorum and the Cash Scandal Controversy

The Supreme Court discussed the cash discovery controversy involving Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court. Chief Justice Gavai emphasized decorum in addressing judges. An inquiry report found Justice Varma guilty of misconduct, suggesting his impeachment. The government may move for his removal in the next parliamentary session.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:14 IST
In a gripping courtroom exchange, India's Chief Justice B R Gavai stressed judicial decorum when a lawyer, Mathews Nedumpara, referred to Justice Yashwant Varma by surname during proceedings.

Justice Varma, embroiled in a cash discovery controversy, faces serious charges after an inquiry report implicated him in misconduct, urging parliament for his impeachment.

The government is contemplating a motion for Justice Varma's removal in the upcoming Monsoon session, a move likely incited by the detailed report of a three-judge panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

