Judicial Decorum and the Cash Scandal Controversy

In a gripping courtroom exchange, India's Chief Justice B R Gavai stressed judicial decorum when a lawyer, Mathews Nedumpara, referred to Justice Yashwant Varma by surname during proceedings.

Justice Varma, embroiled in a cash discovery controversy, faces serious charges after an inquiry report implicated him in misconduct, urging parliament for his impeachment.

The government is contemplating a motion for Justice Varma's removal in the upcoming Monsoon session, a move likely incited by the detailed report of a three-judge panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)