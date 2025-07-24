NZ Passes Cybercrime Law to Join Global Treaty and Strengthen Online Defences

New Zealand has taken a major step in strengthening its defences against cybercrime with the passage of new legislation that aligns the country’s legal framework with the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, the world’s only binding international treaty focused on online criminal activity.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the passage of the Bill through its third and final reading in Parliament, calling it a “critical milestone” in the country’s ongoing effort to combat the growing threat posed by cyber-enabled offences.

Rising Threat, Urgent Action

Cybercrime has emerged as one of New Zealand’s most pressing security and economic challenges. In 2024, approximately 11% of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime or fraud, and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) estimates that online threats cost the economy a staggering $1.6 billion in losses that year alone.

“The emotional and financial harm caused by cybercrime is significant,” Minister Goldsmith said. “Such a quickly evolving threat warrants a coordinated response.”

The legislation will enable New Zealand to accede to the Budapest Convention, a framework that helps countries work together to investigate and prosecute cybercrimes across borders.

“By joining the Convention, we are signalling to other like-minded countries that we take cybercrime seriously and are prepared to do our part to eliminate it,” Goldsmith added.

What Is the Budapest Convention?

Also known as the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime, the Budapest Convention was adopted in 2001 and has since been ratified by more than 70 countries. It establishes internationally accepted legal standards for tackling crimes committed via the internet or other digital networks, including:

Illegal access to computer systems

Data breaches and destruction

Fraud and identity theft

Child exploitation

Malware and ransomware deployment

Crucially, the Convention enhances cross-border cooperation, enabling countries to share evidence, coordinate investigations, and respond rapidly to global cyber threats.

Key Legal Changes Introduced

The legislation passed by Parliament contains a number of legal amendments designed to bring New Zealand’s laws into compliance with the Convention, including:

New preservation directions under the Search and Surveillance Act, allowing law enforcement agencies to order companies to preserve electronic records that could serve as evidence in criminal investigations.

Amendments to the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, strengthening New Zealand’s ability to request and provide international legal assistance for cybercrime investigations.

Updates to the Crimes Act to ensure offences related to unauthorised access, misuse of computers, and digital fraud are comprehensive and fully align with international standards.

These provisions will give New Zealand law enforcement agencies the legal tools they need to detect, track, and prosecute cybercriminals—even when the crimes originate overseas.

Enhancing Global Collaboration

Minister Goldsmith stressed that cybercrime knows no borders, and combating it requires collaboration across jurisdictions.

“This legislation helps our law enforcement agencies to protect New Zealanders by providing the tools they need to detect, investigate, and prosecute criminal offending, even when it happens online,” he said.

“Joining the Budapest Convention ensures that our laws are compatible with our international partners’, enabling us to cooperate in real time to stop cybercriminals.”

A Modern Legal Framework for a Digital Age

Cybercrime has grown increasingly sophisticated, ranging from phishing scams and ransomware attacks to large-scale data breaches affecting public and private sector organisations. Many of these crimes are transnational in nature, requiring rapid and lawful coordination between multiple governments.

This reform marks New Zealand’s first significant legal upgrade for cybercrime since 2003, bringing its framework in line with the latest global standards for digital security and justice.

Looking Ahead

With its accession to the Budapest Convention now underway, New Zealand is positioning itself as a trusted international partner in the fight against cybercrime. The Government also plans to support this legislative change with further investment in cyber defence capability, public education campaigns, and improved cybersecurity practices across agencies and sectors.

“Cybercrime is one of the fastest-growing threats to our people and economy,” Minister Goldsmith concluded. “This Bill is an important step in showing cybercriminals that New Zealand is ready, capable, and united in its commitment to protecting its citizens online.”