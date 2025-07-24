Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Jharkhand DGP Appointment
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea challenging the appointment of Jharkhand's DGP Anurag Gupta next week. The plea claims the due process was not followed for his appointment, sparking legal debate over the compliance with prior court directives. The matter is scheduled for July 30 and 31.
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing next week on a plea contesting the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the Director General of Police (DGP) in Jharkhand, claiming procedural lapses.
Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justice K Vinod Chandran, stated that the hearing is set for July 30 and 31, affirming senior advocate Anjana Prakash's push for judicial attention. She argues that the incumbent DGP's continuation in the role defies court's previous rulings requiring a three-judge bench.
The controversy surrounds Gupta, whose service extension was reportedly denied by the Centre after the Jharkhand state government sought approval. Previously, Gupta's 'ad hoc' position had also stirred legal challenges, demanding adherence to apex court guidelines regarding DGP appointments.
