Supreme Court Slams Frivolous PIL on Voting Registrations

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea regarding bogus voting registrations, criticizing the misuse of its Public Interest Litigation (PIL) jurisdiction. Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran labeled the petition as 'bogus' and suggested legislative action instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:27 IST
In a stern decision, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition alleging fraudulent voting registrations on Thursday, denouncing the misuse of its Public Interest Litigation (PIL) jurisdiction. Chief Justice B R Gavai, accompanied by Justice K Vinod Chandran, declared the PIL as 'bogus.'

The Chief Justice expressed disappointment over the misuse and abuse of the court's PIL jurisdiction, emphasizing that the court would not entertain such frivolous petitions.

The court asserted that genuine concerns should be directed towards legislative amendments in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, suggesting the petitioner collaborate with a parliamentarian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

