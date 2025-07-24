Supreme Court's Stay on Mumbai Blasts Case Sparks Political Reactions
The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court's acquittal of 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, prompting reactions from BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The state government plans to present a strong case in the Supreme Court to ensure justice for the victims.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's decision to stay the Bombay High Court's acquittal of 12 individuals accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings has ignited significant political discourse. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya expressed approval, asserting that all the accused ought to be executed, while other political figures emphasized the importance of a robust Supreme Court presentation.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar affirmed the Maharashtra government's resolve to present their case effectively, with the hope of reversing the High Court's decision. Pawar underscored that despite past efforts, the state remains committed to ensuring that justice prevails for the victims of the deadly attacks.
The Bombay High Court's earlier ruling had criticized the prosecution's case for lacking sufficient evidence, exasperating state authorities eager to secure convictions. The Supreme Court's current intervention pauses the outcome, as legal teams mobilize to challenge the acquittal and seek a verdict reflecting the severity of the 2006 tragedy that claimed more than 180 lives.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Enforces Mandatory Fire Audits for Factories
Maharashtra Government Unveils New Initiatives to Support Agricultural Sector
Maharashtra Government to Tackle College-Coaching Nexus
Maharashtra Government Under Pressure to Address 'Honeytrap' Allegations
Maharashtra Government Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions