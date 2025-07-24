Supreme Court's Stay on Mumbai Blasts Case Sparks Political Reactions

The Supreme Court's decision to stay the Bombay High Court's acquittal of 12 individuals accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings has ignited significant political discourse. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya expressed approval, asserting that all the accused ought to be executed, while other political figures emphasized the importance of a robust Supreme Court presentation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar affirmed the Maharashtra government's resolve to present their case effectively, with the hope of reversing the High Court's decision. Pawar underscored that despite past efforts, the state remains committed to ensuring that justice prevails for the victims of the deadly attacks.

The Bombay High Court's earlier ruling had criticized the prosecution's case for lacking sufficient evidence, exasperating state authorities eager to secure convictions. The Supreme Court's current intervention pauses the outcome, as legal teams mobilize to challenge the acquittal and seek a verdict reflecting the severity of the 2006 tragedy that claimed more than 180 lives.