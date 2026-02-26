Call for Justice: Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case
Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar have approached the police demanding an FIR against VSR Ventures over Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash. Their call for accountability is backed by community support, fueling demands for intensified investigation and highlighting potential criminal negligence by the aviation firm.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, alongside his cousin Yugendra Pawar, approached Baramati police on Thursday to file an FIR against VSR Ventures after a plane crash that claimed their uncle Ajit Pawar's life. This comes a day after a similar complaint was lodged in Mumbai.
Rohit Pawar, backed by supporters demanding justice for Ajit Pawar, filed complaints against VSR Ventures, the firm operating the ill-fated Learjet-45. The crash, which occurred on January 28, resulted in an accidental death report, now under CID investigation.
The DGCA has already grounded VSR Ventures' planes due to safety violations, and allegations of criminal negligence persist. Despite demands, police hesitated on FIR registration, leaving public suspicions unaddressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
