Delhi's Chief Minister Calls Out AAP's Past Failures Amidst Criticism

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for past governance failures in Delhi, highlighting waterlogging and incomplete hospital projects. In response to AAP's social media criticism, she emphasized her government's commitment to resolving inherited issues and announced plans to develop seven super speciality hospitals in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:32 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta faced criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party over ongoing waterlogging issues in Delhi. In response, Gupta accused AAP of failing to address civic problems during their tenure.

At the launch of Ayushman Arogya Mandir health facilities, Gupta questioned the current criticism by pointing to AAP's inaction five months prior. Despite the attacks, she assured that her government was committed to fixing the legacy mess.

Highlighting healthcare shortcomings, Gupta claimed thousands of crores spent by AAP on hospitals yielded minimal results. Her administration plans to establish seven super speciality hospitals and digitize the healthcare system to rectify past neglect.

