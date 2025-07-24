Strategic Diplomacy: Israel's Role in Pre-Iran Nuclear Talks

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs visited Paris on Thursday for discussions leading up to crucial nuclear talks between European powers and Iran, slated for Friday in Istanbul. This development was confirmed by four sources, including one close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sources revealed that Ron Dermer, Israel's representative, plans to engage in talks about the forthcoming negotiations and Iran's nuclear program with officials in the French capital.

The upcoming meeting marks the first face-to-face engagement between senior diplomats from France, Germany, and Iran since the joint Israeli and United States strike on Iran's nuclear facilities in June.

