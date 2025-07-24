Left Menu

Strategic Diplomacy: Israel's Role in Pre-Iran Nuclear Talks

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs is in Paris discussing nuclear talks with European powers ahead of a critical meeting in Istanbul. Ron Dermer, close to Prime Minister Netanyahu, is addressing Iran's nuclear program, with French and German diplomats set for direct talks with Iran post recent strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:50 IST
Strategic Diplomacy: Israel's Role in Pre-Iran Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs visited Paris on Thursday for discussions leading up to crucial nuclear talks between European powers and Iran, slated for Friday in Istanbul. This development was confirmed by four sources, including one close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sources revealed that Ron Dermer, Israel's representative, plans to engage in talks about the forthcoming negotiations and Iran's nuclear program with officials in the French capital.

The upcoming meeting marks the first face-to-face engagement between senior diplomats from France, Germany, and Iran since the joint Israeli and United States strike on Iran's nuclear facilities in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025