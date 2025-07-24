Strategic Diplomacy: Israel's Role in Pre-Iran Nuclear Talks
Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs is in Paris discussing nuclear talks with European powers ahead of a critical meeting in Istanbul. Ron Dermer, close to Prime Minister Netanyahu, is addressing Iran's nuclear program, with French and German diplomats set for direct talks with Iran post recent strikes.
Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs visited Paris on Thursday for discussions leading up to crucial nuclear talks between European powers and Iran, slated for Friday in Istanbul. This development was confirmed by four sources, including one close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Sources revealed that Ron Dermer, Israel's representative, plans to engage in talks about the forthcoming negotiations and Iran's nuclear program with officials in the French capital.
The upcoming meeting marks the first face-to-face engagement between senior diplomats from France, Germany, and Iran since the joint Israeli and United States strike on Iran's nuclear facilities in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Community Rallies to Free Iranian Mother in ICE Detention
Climate Change Drives Deadly Heatwave: Over 2,300 Deaths Across Europe
Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Strategies on Gaza Hostages and Iran
Indian A Men’s Hockey Team's European Triumph Begins with Victory Over Ireland
India A Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Ireland as Europe Tour Kicks Off