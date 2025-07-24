Left Menu

Senegal's Hidden Debt Crisis: A Struggle for Economic Revival

Senegal faces a hidden debt crisis discovered by an audit ordered by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko plans to unveil an economic recovery plan. The IMF paused its credit support, complicating negotiations for a new program and raising questions about past financial monitoring.

Senegal is confronting a financial crisis as undisclosed debts were uncovered by a government audit, ordered by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The hidden debt issue is a legacy of the previous administration, and it poses significant challenges to the cash-strapped nation.

The situation has attracted the attention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had been overseeing Senegal's economic strategies under a loan program. Analyses revealed a substantial discrepancy between past debt figures and the current audit's findings, resulting in a freeze of Senegal's $1.8 billion credit line.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko is poised to present an economic recovery plan to address the fiscal turmoil. Negotiations with the IMF continue, with key discussions around potential debt restructuring and long-term strategies to restore investor confidence in Senegal's economic path.

