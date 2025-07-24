Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Sri Lankan Army's Strategic Tour to India

A 24-member delegation from the Sri Lankan Army School of Logistics visited Mumbai, led by a Brigadier. The visit aimed at enhancing defence ties between India and Sri Lanka by engaging with Indian military establishments. The trip underscored commitments to regional security and mutual capacity-building.

A delegation of 24 members from the Sri Lankan Army School of Logistics recently visited Mumbai as part of a foreign study tour, aiming to strengthen the defence ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Led by a Brigadier, the group included officers from Bangladesh and Zambia. During their three-day visit starting July 22, the cohort engaged with significant Indian military bodies such as the Headquarters Western Naval Command and Indian Oil Corporation.

This initiative sought to enhance military logistics collaboration, promote interoperability between nations, and provide real insights into India's military logistics systems, affirming the shared commitment to regional security and strategic partnerships.

