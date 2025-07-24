Left Menu

Britain and India Seal Historic Free Trade Deal

Britain and India signed a noteworthy free trade agreement which reduces tariffs on goods such as textiles, whisky, and cars while enhancing market access for businesses. This deal aims to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion by 2040. It represents Britain's largest trade pact since leaving the EU in 2020.

In a landmark move, Britain and India have signed a free trade agreement that promises to reduce tariffs on goods ranging from whisky to automobiles, marking a significant post-Brexit achievement for the UK.

During a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both nations showcased a united front on deepening economic cooperation, manifesting a relationship that anticipates increasing bilateral trade by £25.5 billion by 2040.

The agreement, hailed as Britain's most significant deal since leaving the European Union, aligns the UK closer with an advanced economic partner and sets the stage for future global partnerships.

