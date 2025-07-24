Escalating Tensions: Thai-Cambodian Border Conflict Intensifies

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia escalated dramatically, leading to significant casualties and raised tensions. At least 11 individuals, mostly civilians, lost their lives amid artillery, rockets, and airstrikes exchanged between the two nations, marking a severe escalation in the longstanding dispute.

The confrontation began following a mine explosion injuring five Thai soldiers, prompting Bangkok to withdraw its ambassador and expel the Cambodian ambassador. The two countries accused each other of initiating Thursday's clashes, which erupted near the Ta Muen Thom temple and involved exchanges of gunfire and heavy weaponry.

Amidst ongoing accusations, Cambodia's Prime Minister appealed to the U.N. for intervention, while Thailand pledged to intensify defense measures. Diplomatic ties soured further, with embassies recalling staff and rhetoric heightening between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

