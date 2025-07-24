Arunachal Pradesh Reintegrates Former Insurgents with Open-Door Policy

In a significant step towards peace, two former members of the banned United Tani Army surrendered in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The state's Home Minister, Mama Natung, underscored the government's stringent position against anti-national activities, while promoting its open-door policy for those renouncing violence.

Natung highlighted existing relief measures, including a rehabilitation camp in Bishmaknagar, operational since January, providing vocational training and support for former insurgents. Participants receive Rs 4 lakh and a monthly stipend post-36-month program, enabling their reintegration into society.

Authorities, including DGP Anand Mohan, hailed the courage of the surrendering youths, urging others still engaged with insurgent groups to follow their lead for a peaceful future in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)