European Commission Presses Israel on Gaza Aid Agreement

The European Commission is pressing Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza by increasing aid deliveries. Despite some efforts, conditions remain critical, and the EU is considering all options if Israel fails to uphold its commitments, including reopening aid routes from Jordan and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:54 IST
The European Commission has emphasized the urgent need for Israel to enhance humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, according to a spokesperson on Thursday. Although some progress has been made, the situation remains severe.

The spokesperson noted that the EU is actively monitoring developments and warned that all options are being considered if Israel does not honor its agreement made earlier this month. The agreement focuses on improving the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Key components of the agreement include a significant increase in the number of daily trucks delivering food and non-food items to Gaza, alongside the opening of additional crossing points in both northern and southern regions. Additionally, there is a push to reopen aid routes from Jordan and Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

