British Teen Held in Georgia: A Tale of Allegations and Survival

A Georgian court has ruled to keep 19-year-old Bella May Culley in custody over drug smuggling charges. She alleges torture in Thailand and denies the charges. Culley's trial unfolds with ongoing investigations and significant legal and personal challenges faced due to her pregnancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:41 IST
  • Georgia

A court in Tbilisi, Georgia, ruled Thursday to keep British teenager Bella May Culley in custody after her arrest in May on drug smuggling charges. Culley, 19, was detained at Tbilisi Airport and accused of trying to smuggle 12 kilograms of marijuana and 2 kilograms of hashish.

Culley pleaded not guilty, alleging she was tortured in Thailand and forced to carry the contraband. Her lawyer reported visible signs of torture on Culley. The Georgian Prosecutor's Office is working to identify potential accomplices in the case, while Culley faces the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence.

Culley, who is pregnant, receives medical care in prison. Her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, was moved to tears during the hearing upon learning of her daughter's pregnancy. The next hearing is set for September 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

