Massive Cannabis Bust in East Jaintia Hills
The Meghalaya Police seized over 373 kg of cannabis in East Jaintia Hills, arresting one individual. Originating from Tripura, the contraband was en route to Shillong. The arrest occurred at the Assam-Meghalaya border following a tip-off, with further investigations ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya Police made a significant drug bust in East Jaintia Hills district, seizing over 373 kg of cannabis and arresting a suspect, officials reported on Thursday.
The detained individual, from Goalpara, Assam, was captured in a Wednesday evening operation by the Umkiang Police Patrol Post at the Damcherra area, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.
The operation followed specific intelligence that led to the interception of a vehicle carrying bundles of cannabis weighing 373.61 kg, with its origins traced back to Tripura and intended for Shillong. Further investigations are currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama
Major Crackdown: Arrests in Manipur Uncover Militant Activities and Assault on Police
Tensions Rise as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Chittoor: Security Tightened Amid Arrests and Restrictions
Alia Bhatt's Former Assistant Arrested for Fraud
Disturbing Allegations: Grandson Arrested for Assaulting Grandmother