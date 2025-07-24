Massive Cannabis Bust in East Jaintia Hills

The Meghalaya Police made a significant drug bust in East Jaintia Hills district, seizing over 373 kg of cannabis and arresting a suspect, officials reported on Thursday.

The detained individual, from Goalpara, Assam, was captured in a Wednesday evening operation by the Umkiang Police Patrol Post at the Damcherra area, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The operation followed specific intelligence that led to the interception of a vehicle carrying bundles of cannabis weighing 373.61 kg, with its origins traced back to Tripura and intended for Shillong. Further investigations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)