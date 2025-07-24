Left Menu

Massive Cannabis Bust in East Jaintia Hills

The Meghalaya Police seized over 373 kg of cannabis in East Jaintia Hills, arresting one individual. Originating from Tripura, the contraband was en route to Shillong. The arrest occurred at the Assam-Meghalaya border following a tip-off, with further investigations ongoing.

The Meghalaya Police made a significant drug bust in East Jaintia Hills district, seizing over 373 kg of cannabis and arresting a suspect, officials reported on Thursday.

The detained individual, from Goalpara, Assam, was captured in a Wednesday evening operation by the Umkiang Police Patrol Post at the Damcherra area, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The operation followed specific intelligence that led to the interception of a vehicle carrying bundles of cannabis weighing 373.61 kg, with its origins traced back to Tripura and intended for Shillong. Further investigations are currently underway.

