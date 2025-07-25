Left Menu

Massive Ganja Haul Uncovered in Abandoned Car

Police in Madhya Pradesh seized over 300 kg of ganja valued at Rs 30 lakh from an abandoned car. The vehicle, found in Shahdol district, was linked to an interstate smuggling racket. Authorities are investigating the incident under the NDPS Act, utilizing CCTV footage to trace the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major drug bust unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district as police confiscated over 300 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 30 lakh, from an abandoned vehicle. The discovery was made following a tip-off regarding a recent car accident in the Kunda Tola area.

Station House Officer Rajkumar Mishra reported that upon arriving at the scene, authorities located a white car with a Chhattisgarh registration number left deserted in a field. Inside, police discovered 294 plastic packets containing the substance, now confirmed to be ganja.

A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against unidentified individuals. The investigation continues as police review CCTV footage to identify those behind this interstate smuggling operation.

