Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Gurugram's Intensive Drive

Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in Gurugram as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. Authorities recovered both Indian and Bangladeshi identification documents from them. Police are conducting thorough checks on domestic workers, street vendors, tenants, and others. Over 250 suspected illegal immigrants are under scrutiny for verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing drive to identify illegal immigrants, police in Gurugram have detained eight Bangladeshi nationals, officials announced on Friday. The detainees will be deported after authorities discovered both Indian and Bangladeshi identification documents among them.

The initiative targets domestic workers, street vendors, and slum dwellers, with special emphasis on enforcing tenant verification. Under the Foreigners Act of 1946, these individuals were staying illegally in the city.

Reports indicate that more than 250 suspected illegal immigrants have been placed in holding areas pending document verification. Police have issued stringent guidelines for landlords to complete tenant verifications to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

