Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Gurugram's Intensive Drive

In an ongoing drive to identify illegal immigrants, police in Gurugram have detained eight Bangladeshi nationals, officials announced on Friday. The detainees will be deported after authorities discovered both Indian and Bangladeshi identification documents among them.

The initiative targets domestic workers, street vendors, and slum dwellers, with special emphasis on enforcing tenant verification. Under the Foreigners Act of 1946, these individuals were staying illegally in the city.

Reports indicate that more than 250 suspected illegal immigrants have been placed in holding areas pending document verification. Police have issued stringent guidelines for landlords to complete tenant verifications to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)