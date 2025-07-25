Left Menu

China's Securities Regulator Advances Major Market Reforms

The China Securities Regulatory Commission is moving forward with reforms in the STAR Market and ChiNext boards. A meeting confirmed new measures to enhance these tech-focused and start-up platforms, aiming to elevate the overall financial reform efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:42 IST
China's Securities Regulator Advances Major Market Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Securities Regulatory Commission is intensifying reforms within key stock market sectors.

After a recent meeting, the commission revealed its plans to implement comprehensive changes in the STAR Market, intended for tech firms, and in the ChiNext board, focused on start-ups.

These actions are part of broader efforts to modernize China's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025