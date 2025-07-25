China's Securities Regulator Advances Major Market Reforms
The China Securities Regulatory Commission is moving forward with reforms in the STAR Market and ChiNext boards. A meeting confirmed new measures to enhance these tech-focused and start-up platforms, aiming to elevate the overall financial reform efforts.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission is intensifying reforms within key stock market sectors.
After a recent meeting, the commission revealed its plans to implement comprehensive changes in the STAR Market, intended for tech firms, and in the ChiNext board, focused on start-ups.
These actions are part of broader efforts to modernize China's financial landscape.
